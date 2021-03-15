CARTHAGE — As North Country Orthopaedic Group’s affiliation and privileges with Samaritan Medical Center end, a new partnership has formed between the group and both Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center and Carthage Area Hospital to bring a regional approach to orthopedic surgery in the north country.
In addition to caring for patients at its Watertown office and outpatient surgery center, the group is now seeing patients in the Ogdensburg community and will soon perform surgeries at both partner hospitals, anticipated to begin before the end of the month.
According to Richard A. Duvall, president and chief executive officer of both Carthage Area Hospital and Claxton-Hepburn, this plan has been in the works for about six weeks, though its something that North Country Orthopaedic Group and Carthage Area Hospital have talked about for a number of years: the potential of finding a way to develop a regional approach to orthopedics.
“I really don’t think this opportunity can be overstated,” he said. “The reality of bringing together the three different practices, eight physicians, plus the number of mid-level providers, will allow us to do something amazing for our patients and be able to offer some of that specialized care in the various communities so the patients don’t have to travel.”
With the addition of the North Country Orthopaedic Group’s physicians to both hospital medical staffs, the organizations now have access to board-certified physiatrist Dr. Howard Huang, and Dr. Claudia Fish, a board-certified endocrinologist, as well.
In Carthage, the North Country Orthopaedic Group physicians will complement an existing orthopedics program for upper extremities by offering lower extremity surgical care like ACL reconstruction, outpatient spine care, labrum and meniscus repair, and other minimally invasive procedures. In Ogdensburg, the group’s surgeons will help support Claxton-Hepburn’s growing orthopedic program, including arthroscopic surgery offerings, sports medicine, joint camp and total joint replacement.
When active medical privileges are resigned, like in the case of North Country Orthopaedic Group and Samaritan Medical Center, it means that their physicians will not be performing any surgery at Samaritan, no longer admitting and having surgeries at that particular hospital with which privileges have ended. According to Leslie DiStefano, director of communications, Samaritan has two full-time orthopedic surgeons and just signed a third, so locally there is a choice as to where patients go for their procedures.
“This geographic expansion of our practice helps us fulfill our mission to meet the orthopedic needs of the North Country and allows patients to receive care closer to where they live and work,” Dr. Bruce Baird, board-certified orthopedic surgeon and president of North Country Orthopaedic Group, said in a statement about the regional strategy between NCOG, Claxton-Hepburn and Carthage.
According to Mr. Duvall, between the doctors in Watertown, Dr. Baird; Dr. Richard Bowles; Dr. Steven Fish; Dr. D. Peter Van Eenenaam; four more at Claxton-Hepburn; and Dr. Nata Parnes at Carthage Area Hospital, there’s a wealth of highly specialized experience to take care of patients across the region.
“This is truly a great opportunity for the north country, and all while capturing the years of experience within the provider group,” Mr. Duvall said. “The reality is about 38% of the market seeks to have orthopedic services provided in either Syracuse or other areas of New York.
“And by using the synergies of the three groups — Carthage, Claxton and North Country Orthopaedic — we’re hoping we’ll be able to limit that travel so people don’t have to go through the unnecessary burden of traveling to other cities to receive care and can actually receive it right here in the north country,” he added.
