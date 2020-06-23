Oswego County and Upstate University bring COVID-19 testing to SUNY Oswego

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County, Upstate University and SUNY Oswego partner to bring drive-thru COVID-19 testing to county residents. Next week, the mobile unit will be at SUNY Oswego’s Romney parking lot (-7) on Barnes Drive, just off NYS Route 104 in Oswego. Testing will run from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, June 24 and 25.
“The recent cluster of positive cases related to Champlain Valley Specialty, Inc. reminds us that the COVID-19 virus is still with us,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Additional testing helps us in our ongoing case investigations and diligent contact tracing to identify positive cases and contain the virus. We remain grateful to Upstate University for their continued help in bringing their mobile testing unit into our communities.”
He added, “This testing is open to the public, including the entire farming community, not just the facility we’ve been working with. Health care workers, first responders and essential workers; SUNY Oswego and county employees are all welcome. Anyone interested in being tested should call to schedule an appointment. People do not need to have symptoms to be tested.”
Upstate University has temporarily re-purposed its mammography screening mobile unit to be able to conduct PCR testing, which looks for the COVID-19 virus. Antibody testing is not available at this site.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling Upstate University’s Health Care Line at 315-464-2582 and pressing option “0” when prompted. Testing is limited, so the schedule will fill quickly.
Patients are asked to have their insurance information available when they call. Those without insurance will not be turned away. There is no cost to the patient for the test.
Residents are asked to continue monitoring www.oswegocounty.com and www.upstate.edu/mobilecovid for additional dates and locations as they are confirmed with Upstate University.
Go to health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 for the latest news releases, daily updates and video presentations or go to oswegocounty.com or health.ny.gov or cdc.gov.
Additional questions can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
