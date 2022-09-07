County continues weekly vaccination clinic schedule

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department continues to hold vaccination clinics each Tuesday and on the second Wednesday of each month. Vaccination clinics are held at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

Every Tuesday, staff administer general childhood and adult immunizations and boosters, including COVID-19 vaccines. Appointments are required.

