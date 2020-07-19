Oswego County COVID-19 Fund supports purchase of additional testing capabilities at Oswego Health

OSWEGO - The Oswego County COVID-19 Fund, an affiliate fund of the Central New York Community Foundation, recently awarded Oswego Health with a grant in the amount of $15,000 to purchase a Rheonix Encompass MDx workstation which will enable the health system to complete in-house COVID-19 diagnostic testing to further support the community.
Support for this grant has been provided by the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, the United Way of Greater Oswego County and the Oswego County Community Foundation.
“Prior to the Rheonix machine we had no inhouse capabilities for testing as we had to collect samples and then wait on other labs to run them for us,” stated Duane Tull, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Oswego Health. “Thanks to this grant through the Oswego County COVID-19 Fund, we will have the ability to run multiple samples at a time on site, while decreasing the result timeframe from days to hours.”
For more information about Oswego Health, visit www.oswegohealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.