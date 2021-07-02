Oswego County Health Department Announces Walk-in COVID Vaccine Clinics July 7 and 14 in Oswego

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low 56F. NE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low 56F. NE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.