Oswego County Health Department hosts American Red Cross blood drive

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department hosts a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Thursday, April 6. The event runs from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Nick Stereo Public Health Center, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.
In New York state, eligible donors must be age 17 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health and feeling well.
Regular blood donors can donate whole blood every 56 days – up to six times a year. Frequent blood donors can track their donation history and schedule their appointment for the blood drive using the American Red Cross Blood Donor mobile app.
First-time blood donors should consult with their health care provider about any potential concerns and to find out if donating blood is right for them.
All donors must register with the American Red Cross before the day of the blood drive. To register, visit www.redcrossblood.org/give or call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3497 for assistance.
The blood drive is just one of a series of events the health department will hold to mark National Public Health Week, April 3 through 9. All activities are free and open to the public. For details, go to www.health.oswegocounty.com/calendar.php.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.