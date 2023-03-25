Oswego County Health Department hosts American Red Cross blood drive

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department hosts a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Thursday, April 6. The event runs from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Nick Stereo Public Health Center, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

In New York state, eligible donors must be age 17 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health and feeling well.

