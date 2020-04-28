Oswego County Health Department resumes immunization clinics; appointments start May 5

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Health Department will re-open immunization clinics starting Tuesday, May 5 by appointment only. Appointments will be available between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the Oswego office located at 70 Bunner St. Services at the Pulaski office will resume later and will be announced.
To schedule an appointment, call 315-349-3547.
“COVID-19 has changed the way a lot of business is conducted and how services are delivered in the community. The Oswego County Health Department is making changes in the way we deliver immunization services,” said Jodi Martin, supervising public health nurse for preventive services with the Oswego County Health Department.
“Many physicians are reporting that patients are cancelling routine appointments such as well child visits, and delaying important vaccines for children,” said Martin. “It’s important that we don’t allow vaccination levels to drop and run the risk of seeing increases in vaccine-preventable disease during this difficult time.”
“The health of Oswego County residents is our main priority. We know firsthand the importance of immunizations in keeping our community healthy. To deliver this important service safely to our residents, we have made significant changes to the way we will move clients through our immunization clinic,” said Anna Reitz, immunization coordinator for Oswego County Health Department.
Important changes to note include:
• Individuals will be asked to call from the parking lot when they have arrived at their appointment time.
• A mask should be worn by anyone over the age of two years before entering the building.
• Only one parent or guardian should accompany a child in for vaccinations.
• Adults and teens will be vaccinated in their vehicle when possible.
• Children and adults entering the building will be screened for symptoms associated with COVID-19 prior to entering, including temperature monitoring.
• Registration paperwork will be completed over the phone when the appointment is scheduled.
• If a persons or a child is sick, re-schedule the appointment.
• The clinic room will be sanitized between each patient.
Many healthcare providers are making changes to how their practices operate to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community. Strategies include the use of telehealth to keep patients out of the office, scheduling sick call patients towards the end of the day, and designated rooms for healthy patients coming in for important preventative visits.
The health department encourages all residents to not ignore important medical care, like vaccines and screening exams, and to talk to healthcare providers about any concerns before cancelling an appointment.
Call 315-349-3547 to schedule an appointment for immunizations or to find out if a child is due for any vaccines. Be prepared to provide insurance information when calling to schedule an appointment. Individuals without insurance will not be denied vaccinations.
