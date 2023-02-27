Oswego County Health Department supports residents in their quest for good health

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department hosts a variety of classes in March that focus on chronic disease management and suicide prevention. These workshops are free and open to Oswego County residents. Each event provides a safe and welcoming environment for people to have discussions with trained professionals about physical and mental health.
The Healthy Living Workshop, a six-week program dedicated to chronic disease management, begins on Thursday, March 2. Classes meet from 1-3 p.m. Thursdays at the Nick Stereo Public Health Center, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. This workshop focuses on improving skills such as healthy eating, physical activity, stress management, decision making, problem-solving and action planning.
Seniors with a least one chronic health condition such as heart disease, high blood pressure, obesity, arthritis – or if they are a caregiver for someone with a chronic condition – are encouraged to sign up. To register for the Healthy Living Workshop, go to www.health.oswegocounty.com/calendar.php or call Sonia Robinson at 315-349-3573.
The Health Department also offers More Than Sad: Suicide Prevention Education for Teachers and Other School Personnel on Wednesday, March 8. The class runs from 5-7 p.m. at the Nick Stereo Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.
The program teaches educators, school personnel and school-based volunteers how to recognize signs of mental health distress in students and refer them for help. It also complies with the requirements for teacher education training in New York state.
To contact the Oswego County Health Department and request a health education workshop or presentation, go to www.health.oswegocounty.com or call 315-349-8657.
