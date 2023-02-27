Oswego County Health Department supports residents in their quest for good health

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department hosts a variety of classes in March that focus on chronic disease management and suicide prevention. These workshops are free and open to Oswego County residents. Each event provides a safe and welcoming environment for people to have discussions with trained professionals about physical and mental health.

The Healthy Living Workshop, a six-week program dedicated to chronic disease management, begins on Thursday, March 2. Classes meet from 1-3 p.m. Thursdays at the Nick Stereo Public Health Center, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. This workshop focuses on improving skills such as healthy eating, physical activity, stress management, decision making, problem-solving and action planning.

