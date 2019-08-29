Oswego County Hospice program ranks among top programs in the nation

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department’s Hospice Program ranks among the top programs in the nation in a recent survey measuring caregiver satisfaction and quality of patient care, Legislator James Karasek, chairman of the County Legislature’s Health Committee, announced recently.
Oswego County Hospice received the “Best Hospice Caregiver Satisfaction Award” for its ranking in the top 20 percent in the Strategic Healthcare Programs’ national Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) hospice survey benchmark.
“County residents can be extremely proud that a county of our size is receiving this level of recognition,” said Legislator Karasek. “The award acknowledges hospice care programs that consistently provide high quality service to families and caregivers of patients. Recipients are determined by their rankings among hospice providers throughout the nation.”
The rankings are based on surveys of family members whose loved ones received hospice care.
“The Oswego County Health Department’s hospice program has provided outstanding care to our residents since 1989,” added Legislator Karasek. “This dedicated team of nurses, home health aides, volunteers and other professionals provide vital and compassionate care to county residents and their families at a critical time in their lives.”
Any Oswego County resident who has been diagnosed with an advanced illness, who is not receiving aggressive or curative medical care and who wants to improve their quality of life, is eligible for hospice services through the County Health Department.
Becky Miller, Supervising Public Health Nurse for the Health Department, said Oswego County Hospice is the only certified hospice agency based in Oswego County.
“The hospice team’s goal is to provide supportive services that focus on physical, psychosocial, and spiritual needs of the patient and family,” said Miller. “We work closely with the patient’s primary care physician to provide quality care and comfort. In addition to providing supportive services hospice teaches the family members and caregivers the skills they need to assist the patient to prepare them for changes in the course of the patient’s illness.
In addition to Legislator Karasek (District 22, Granby), members of the Health Committee are Legislators Morris Sorbello (District 23, Granby) committee vice chairman; Shane Broadwell (District 17, Scriba); Frank Castiglia Jr. (District 25, Fulton); Heather DelConte (District 18, Volney; Margaret Kastler (District 1, Sandy Creek); and Milferd Potter (District 2, Richland).
For more information about the Hospice Program, call the Hospice Office at 315-349-8259 weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., or visit oswegocounty.com/health/hospice.html.
