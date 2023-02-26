Oswego County OFA offers “Walker Squawkers” for seniors

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) now offers animatronic “Walker Squawkers” to seniors throughout the county to help remind them to use their walkers and reduce falls.
“Walker Squawkers” are animatronic birds that perch on the walker, singing and playing songs to remind seniors to use their walkers. Able to sense motion, the squawkers sing songs as the user walks around with their walker. The bird can also detect when the walker’s movement stops, providing reminders to the senior to use the walker when they start moving again.
The birds are equipped with technology that allows them to look, move and sound like live birds, acting as interactive companions to seniors. They are also able to react to touch and the sound of a person’s voice, chirping cheerily in response.
“We received our ‘Walker Squawkers’ from the state Office for Aging (NYSOFA) last autumn, and we have distributed more than 45 of them to members of our senior community so far,” said OFA Director Sara Sunday. “Trips and falls are the leading cause of injury and hospitalization for our elderly. The birds attach to the walker and sing a song, providing a gentle reminder to seniors that they should use their walker instead of walking around unsafely.”
The animatronic birds come in two styles, cardinal and bluebird, and can sing a variety of songs. To qualify to receive a “Walker Squawker” through OFA, an individual must have a walker and be age 60 or older.
For more information about Office for the Aging and its services, call 315-349-3484 or email ofa@oswegocounty.com.
