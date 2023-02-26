Oswego County OFA offers “Walker Squawkers” for seniors

The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) offers seniors “Walker Squawkers,” animatronic birds to help walker users remember to use their walkers and help reduce falls. Pictured is OFA Director Sara Sunday demonstrating the bluebird model on a walker.

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) now offers animatronic “Walker Squawkers” to seniors throughout the county to help remind them to use their walkers and reduce falls.

“Walker Squawkers” are animatronic birds that perch on the walker, singing and playing songs to remind seniors to use their walkers. Able to sense motion, the squawkers sing songs as the user walks around with their walker. The bird can also detect when the walker’s movement stops, providing reminders to the senior to use the walker when they start moving again.

