Oswego County Office for the Aging announces upcoming ‘Medicare 101’ classes

OSWEGO COUNTY – Medicare participants are offered a wide variety of health care options that may be confusing to navigate alone. This is especially true as the nation’s baby boomers are reaching the age of Medicare eligibility and those already on Medicare are reviewing their coverage options.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) hosts virtual Medicare 101 sessions to help current and soon-to-be Medicare beneficiaries understand the basics of how health care under Medicare works.
