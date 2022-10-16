Oswego County Office for the Aging expands senior transportation

The Oswego County Office for the Aging introduced its new senior transportation initiative, ‘Curb to Curb Transportation for Seniors’ at Fulton Mill Apartments. The new program will offer rides to seniors from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. For details, go to www.oswegocounty.com/ofa or call 315-349-3484. Community partners from across the county came together to celebrate the program. Pictured from left are: Heather Snow, mobility manager, Oswego County Volunteer Transportation Center; Chris Waldron, director, Fulton City Parks and Recreation; Melissa Peel, senior case manager, Oswego County Office for the Aging; Marc McCarty, resident, Fulton Mill Apartments; Brea Goss, assistant property manager, COS® at Fulton Mill Apartments; Gary Mashaw, director of transportation, Oswego County Opportunities; Sara Sunday, director, Oswego County Office for the Aging; Fulton Mayor Deana M. Michaels; David Phares, Fulton Special Events Committee; and Wanda Watkins, resident, Fulton Mill Apartments.

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging has introduced ‘Curb to Curb Transportation for Seniors,’ a new ride service available within the county thanks to grant funding through Oswego County and the New York State Office for the Aging. Transportation will be provided by OCO Transportation.

‘Curb to Curb Transportation for Seniors’ provides rides for Oswego County residents aged 60 years and older. It’s an evolution of the former ‘Call-N-Ride’ program, with an expanded schedule to make it more useful for seniors to plan their appointments with fewer time restrictions.

