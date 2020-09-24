FULTON — It’s a beautiful day and if headed out for day at the beach, going boating on the lake or maybe a picnic with friends people usually remember to put on some sunscreen to protect against sunburn. On the other hand, if going to work, applying sunscreen may not be a priority, but it should be.
People whose job requires them to work outside are exposed to hours of sunshine every day.
Over-exposure to the sun’s dangerous ultraviolet rays can cause not only a sunburn, but lasting skin damage that could lead to skin cancer.
According to the state Department of Health, every year, about 4,000 New Yorkers are diagnosed with melanoma and nearly 500 die from melanoma. In Oswego County an average of 28 people are diagnosed with melanoma each year.
Oswego County Opportunities Cancer Prevention in Action program is working to increase cancer prevention and educating the community on the importance of sun safety. Leanna Cleveland, coordinator of Community Health for OCO, has been working to promote sun safety at area camps and parks. Following a conversation with her husband, Josh, she discovered another opportunity to promote the need for sun safety.
“Josh is a mason and he works outside every day,” explained Leanna. “In his line of work there is no way to avoid the sun. He has had some serious sunburns in the past but is now very cognizant of the importance of sun safety and what he needs to do protect himself against the sun.”
After speaking with his wife, the couple worked together on a sun safety program for his business, Masonry Plus, LLC. All employees of Masonry Plus, LLC who are assigned to work outdoors between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. are asked to adhere to the following sun safety guidelines:
• Wear full brimmed hats that create a shadow that completely covers the head, face, nose, ears, and neck.
• Wear lightweight long sleeve shirts and long pants.
• Apply full-spectrum (UVA & UVB) sunscreen to exposed skin.
• Wear sunglasses that protect against 100% of the sun’s UVA and UVB rays
To avoid peak sun intensity, Josh said that when feasible he will schedule outdoor work before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. from April through September. The Masonry Plus, LLC sun safety policy was created with the health and safety of its workforce first and foremost in mind and protect them from the adverse effects associated with prolonged exposure to outdoor UV radiation.
“I’m happy to have put this policy in place,” said Josh. “I will be sharing sun safety information and evaluating the effectiveness of our sun safety efforts, policies and procedures as needed to ensure the safety of our workforce.”
The Clevelands encourage other businesses whose employees work outdoors to use Masonry Plus, LLC’s sun safety policy can as a template and develop their own policies.
“I’ve learned a lot about the importance of sun safety, said Josh. “When I’m working outside I always use sunscreen, wear a hat and dress appropriately. I encourage everyone working outside - for a living, or around the house - to take the necessary precautions to avoid sunburn.”
OCO’s Cancer Prevention in Action program focuses on policies that serve as catalysts for environmental changes and educating community members on what they can do to prevent cancer. “Sun safety is paramount in preventing skin cancer and melanoma I encourage any business that employs outside workers to consider following Masonry Plus LLC’s lead and implement its own sun safety policy,” said Leanna.
For information on the importance of sun safety or establishing sun safety policy, contact Leanna Cleveland at 315-592-0827.
Oswego County Opportunities is a subcontractor of the St. Lawrence Health Initiative to deliver the Cancer Prevention in Action grant locally in Oswego County. To learn more about the Cancer Prevention in Action Program, which is supported with funds from the state of New York, visit takeactionagainstcancer.com.
