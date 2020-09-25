OSWEGO — The Oswego County Health Department announced that the Eastern equine encephalitis virus was found in one mosquito sample; while the West Nile virus was found in another, separate mosquito sample. Both samples were taken last week from the Toad Harbor Big Bay swamp area in the town of West Monroe.
The Oswego County Health Department continues to work with the New York State Department of Health to monitor the situation.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said, “Although the cooler, dry weather will help to reduce the mosquito population, it is very important for people to continue to follow their personal protection practices and reduce mosquito populations around their homes. Mosquitoes remain a threat in the environment until the first heavy frost. Preventing mosquito bites remains the best protection against mosquito-borne diseases.”
The Oswego County Health Department advises people to:
· Use a mosquito repellent according to label directions. Those that contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective. Repellents containing permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to the skin.
· Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt if you are outdoors for long periods of time and when mosquitoes are most active.
· Reduce mosquito habitat around the home and yard by draining or removing standing water in places such as recycling containers, flowerpots, bird baths and roof gutters.
· Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs, and drain pool covers.
· Dispose of old tires. Used tires are a significant mosquito breeding site and are accepted at Oswego County transfer stations for a fee. Call the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200 for details.
· Replace or repair broken screens to keep mosquitoes out.
For more information about protecting a family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit the New York State Department of Health website at https://www.health.ny.gov/publications/2731/.
