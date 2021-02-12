FULTON - Caring Community Advocates of Oswego County, a subcommittee of the Rural Health Network of Oswego County, has been compiling and sharing information for seniors and caregivers in Oswego County so they can stay active, social, and healthy amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the approaching winter. The committee has coined the project “A Little Bit of Sunshine” and they released their first press release and social media campaign for the project in early November and now they are back with volume 2.
“Seniors are feeling isolated due to the pandemic and with the winter months here the committee wants to offer seniors a variety of choices to be active, social, and healthy (both physically and emotionally). We continue to learn about meaningful activities for seniors and ideas of things that they can do at home to stay well in all aspects of their lives” said Jen Rice, liaison from Kindred at Home, Chairperson of the Caring Community Advocates Committee.
Leanna Cleveland, coordinator of Community Health with OCO says “There are several programs happening virtually that seniors can become involved with. Additionally, OCO’s Nutrition Services is offering grab and go meals and new take home activities in celebration of the Little Bit of Sunshine Project. We received very positive feedback from our first press release and social media campaign and wanted to ensure we provided the seniors in Oswego County with additional ideas and opportunities to carry them through the winter!”
Follow them on Facebook at OCO Rural Health Network of Oswego County for regular updates. A list of upcoming events and programs can be found below:
• OCO Nutrition Services has five grab and go meal sites for Oswego County residents 60 and over. The center manager will be there to say hello from a distance and weekly take home activities are offered. Contact the Nutrition Service’s office at 315-598-4712 for more information. Anyone interested should call the center manager in advance to reserve their meal (see below). Giveaway activities available while supplies last, meals available for to all that sign up. Meals are partially funded through grants by sponsors; Oswego County Office for The Aging, NYS Office for The Aging, and the United Way of Greater Oswego County. grab and go sites listed below:
A Little bit of Sunshine giveaways while supplies last offered on the following days at all OCO Nutrition Services Dining and Activity Centers: Feb. 10 - Valentine’s Day themed giveaway, Feb. 24 - pot holder sets or brownie/cookie baking kit.
- The Central Square Community Church, 833 US Route 11, Central Square. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 315-720-9732 in advance to sign up and place an order.
- The Fulton Municipal Building, 141 S. First St., Fulton. Open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-noon. Call 315-592-3408 in advance to sign up and place an order.
- The Hannibal Community Library, 162 Oswego St., Hannibal. Open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Call 315-564-5471 in advance to sign up and place an order.
- OCO Mexico Nutrition Kitchen Site, 5871 Scenic Ave., Mexico. Open Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m.-noon. Call 315-806-1917 in advance to sign up and place an order.
- The Congregational Church of Phoenix, 43 Bridge St., Phoenix. Open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 11 a.m.-noon. Call 315-695-4841 in advance to sign up and place an order.
Follow OCO Nutrition Services on Facebook and give them a “Like” @ OCO Nutrition Services as there are fun activities, nutrition education, and giveaways being offered each week.
• The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offers several virtual programs such as art class, virtual visits to places such as The Tenafly Nature Center, cooking classes, etc. They list a monthly calendar. Check out the calendar for the month interested in here: https://alzfdn.org/events/
• Looking for websites and virtual activities to keep the mind active and strong? Check these out:
- Best Chair Exercises for Seniors | SeniorDirectory.com
- Why and How You Should Exercise With Arthritis – Health Essentials from Cleveland Clinic
- Hypothermia Can Happen Both Indoors and Outdoors – Health Essentials from Cleveland Clinic
- 37 Quarantine Activities for Seniors – You’ve Got This, Mom!
- 50 Activities for the Elderly in Lockdown and Isolation (goldencarers.com)
• The Fulton Public Library offers a workout video every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. on their Facebook page (@FultonPubliclIbraryNY or Fulton Public Library, Fulton, NY). The videos are only about 10-20 minutes long, don’t usually require equipment, and can be done from the comfort of a living room. The instructor, Susan Mayer, has been with the library for many years and also teaches at the YMCA. Classes include Tai Chi, ribbon dance, indoor walk, and kickboxing. All workout videos are also curated into a playlist on Facebook called Family Fitness at FPL (link to the playlist: https://www.facebook.com/watch/177301425634123/694775717977181)
• Syracuse Jewish Family Service offers the Stay Connected program for older adults in Oswego County. Stay connected includes support and evidence-based strategies to help older adults experiencing stress, anxiety or mild depression symptoms due to isolation in the COVID-19 pandemic. Call 315-446-9111 ext. 234.
• Oswego County Office for the Aging has Joy for all Robotic Pets (kitties, cats and dogs) available at to be given to isolated older adults to mitigate anxiety, depression and loneliness. A pet without all the expense and maintenance! Additionally, they offer the Friendly Call Program which provides telephone reassurance to seniors who live alone or who may feel isolated and/or vulnerable. Volunteers make regular phone calls to seniors. The calls provide a safety check as well as a social contact. Call Office for the Aging for more information 315-349-3484.
• Statewide Senior Action Council is offering several virtual and call in options for their featured events such as; a conversation with Assembly Member Ron Kim, Chair of the Assembly Committee on Aging, will address questions posed by members and friends relating to topics concerning New York’s seniors and their families and budget briefing which will highlight how Governor Cuomo’s proposed Executive Budget will impact older residents. Visit https://www.nysenior.org/ for log on/call in information.
• Looking for a little taste of summer? Check out this easy recipe for Peach Compote from the Food Bank of Central New York and just say yes to fruits and vegetables:
4 c. of chopped peaches (or your favorite fruit)
2 c. chopped nectarines or plums
2 tablespoons of honey
1 teaspoon each of lemon zest and cinnamon
Add the fruit and honey to pot over medium heat then add lemon zest and cinnamon and stir.
Cook until the fruit is soft- about 10-12 minutes.
Serve immediately or refrigerate and enjoy cold. Refrigerate the leftovers.
Try it on oatmeal or over some plain yogurt!
