FULTON - Caring Community Advocates of Oswego County, a subcommittee of the Rural Health Network of Oswego County, is compiling and sharing information for seniors and caregivers in Oswego County so they can stay active, social, and healthy amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the approaching winter.
“Seniors are feeling isolated due to the pandemic and with winter approaching the committee wants to offer seniors a variety of choices to be active, social, and healthy (both physically and emotionally). We are aware of many activities in the community geared toward seniors and we are compiling many of them in one place to share with seniors and caregivers in Oswego County,” said Jen Rice, liaison from Kindred at Home, Chairperson of the Caring Community Advocates Committee.
Leanna Cleveland, Coordinator of Community Health with OCO, says, “There are several programs happening virtually that seniors can become involved with. OCO’s Nutrition Services is offering grab and go meals and take home activities. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has a calendar of virtual events for each month, and there are volunteer opportunities through RSVP of Oswego County. That’s just naming a few things! As we started to compile information we realized there are so many great things happening in our community for the senior population and we want to spread the word.”
The Caring Community Advocates will be utilizing press releases and social media to inform and update the community of the various programs and offerings geared toward seniors and caregivers to ensure they are staying active, social, and healthy.
Follow them on Facebook at OCO Rural Health Network of Oswego County for regular updates. A list of upcoming events and programs can be found below:
OCO Nutrition Services has five grab and go meal sites where Oswego County residents 60 and older can come to the site and pick up meals. The center manager will be there to say hello from a distance and weekly take home activities are offered. Contact the Nutrition Services office at 315-598-4712 for more information. Grab and go sites listed below:
The Central Square Community Church: 833 US Route 11, Central Square. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 315-720-9723 in advance to sign up and place an order.
The Fulton Municipal Building: 141 S. First St., Fulton. Open Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-noon. Call 315-592-3408 in advance to sign up and place an order.
The Hannibal Community Library: 162 Oswego St., Hannibal. Open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Call 315-564-5471 in advance to sign up and place an order.
OCO Mexico Nutrition Kitchen Site: 5871 Scenic Ave, Mexico. Open Wednesday and Friday 11 a.m.-noon. Call 315-806-1917 in advance to sign up and place an order.
The Congregational Church of Phoenix: 43 Bridge St., Phoenix. Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday 11 a.m.-noon. Call 315-695-4841 in advance to sign up and place an order.
• Follow OCO Nutrition Services on Facebook and give them a “Like” @ OCO Nutrition Services as there are fun activities, nutrition education, and giveaways being offered each week.
• The Food Bank of CNY holds a lunch and learn the first Wednesday of every month atnoon on Facebook with giveaways. Follow the Food Bank of CNY on Facebook for these opportunities.
• Community Living Advocates offers several classes, social opportunities, and events such as Gwen’s Healthy Hearts, Cup of Comfort with Gwen, Rhythm and Moves, The CNY Senior Talent Show, and more! Visit the website and look at all the opportunities: https://www.communitylivingadvocates.com/events
• The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offers several virtual programs such as art class, virtual visits to places such as The Tenafly Nature Center, cooking classes, etc. They list a monthly calendar. Check out the calendar for December here: https://alzfdn.org/events/
• RSVP of Oswego County offers a variety of volunteer opportunities for seniors to do at home or while social distancing. Call 315-312-2317 for more information or email at rsvp@oswego.edu for more information.
• Senior Planet offers virtual fitness, wellness, and discussion groups. Folks from all over the United States offer an opportunity to build a virtual friendship while staying active. Visit the site here: www.seniorplanet.org
• Looking for websites for online games to keep the mind active and strong? Check these out:
- https://games.aarp.org/ - Offers several games such as Mahjong, solitaire, crossword puzzles, word scrambles, and word searches.
- https://thejigsawpuzzles.com/ - Offers countless jigsaw puzzles with mystery puzzles offered daily.
