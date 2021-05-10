OSWEGO — The VOW Foundation in partnership with Farnham Family Services will conduct NARCAN trainings for everyone in the community.
“All community members are encouraged to learn and carry NARCAN to help save lives,” according to Teresa Woolson, president of the VOW Foundation.
The trainings are targeted for employees and/or community members of all ages. NARCAN, also known as Naloxone, is the lifesaving nasal medication for an opioid overdose. The overdose rate in Oswego County and the Central New York Region remains very high. This medication is a harm reduction tool that has helped save hundreds of lives every year.
Learn the proper way to use and carry this medication in the Zoom training. Training is just under an hour long. If people simply want a refresher or have questions, sign up for the training. All community members are urged to learn about and carry a NARCAN kit. The kits are provided within Oswego County to anyone who has been trained. There is no cost for the training and the kits are being provided by Opioid Overdose Prevention Initiative through the NYS Department of Health.
The trainer is Sarah Banach, senior therapist and case manager, from Farnham Family Services. Banach works at the Oswego County Department of Social Services, conducting drug and alcohol screenings and assessments, as well as makes referrals for treatment. She is a licensed CASAC (Credentialed Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Counselor) by New York state. She is certified to train just about anyone in the use of nasal NARCAN.
Naloxone trainings are scheduled as follows:
· Friday, May 21 at 2 p.m.
· Wednesday, June 2 at 2 p.m.
· Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m.
· Wednesday, June 30 at 2 p.m.
· Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m.
· Monday, July 26 at 2 p.m.
· Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m.
· Monday, Aug. 30 at 2 p.m.
· Friday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m.
· Monday, Sept. 27 at 2 p.m.
· Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m.
· Monday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.
· Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.
· Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.
· Monday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m.
To register for one of the trainings, email name to board@vow-foundation.org. Participants will be provided with the Zoom link and a reminder on the day of the training. The trainings will be posted on the VOW website at www.vow-foundation.org as well as the VOW Facebook page. For any questions, send them along in the email or call/text Teresa Woolson at 315-402-6119. The VOW Foundation is named after Victor Orlando Woolson who died from synthetic drugs in 2012.
