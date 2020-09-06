FULTON — The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board will hold a car seat safety check on Saturday, Sept. 26. The event will run by appointment only from 10 a.m. to noon at Menter Ambulance, 404 Ontario St., Fulton.
“This is going to be a great event, free to the entire Oswego County community,” said Oswego County Traffic Safety Board Coordinator Kyle Boeckmann. “Certified car seat technicians from various agencies will be on hand to assist with car seat checks to help ensure their proper use. We’ll help answer caregiver questions and offer support and education to all attendees about proper car seat use and installation.”
The event will adhere to COVID-19 protocols. Participants are required to make an appointment in advance and to wear a face covering and practice social distancing during the appointment. Car seat safety checks usually run between 30 and 45 minutes.
To schedule an appointment, call 315-343-2344 ext. 22.
According to recent polling, about 90% of all car seats are installed incorrectly. Boeckmann said, “It’s our mission to make sure car seats are used properly to safeguard the children in our communities. We would like to thank Menter Ambulance for joining us in this mission and hosting the event at their Fulton headquarters.”
This car seat event is held by the Oswego County Traffic Safety Board through a grant from the New York State Governors Traffic Safety Committee. For more information about the event, contact Kyle Boeckmann at 315-343-2344 ext. 22 or email at oswgtsb@icpoc.org.
