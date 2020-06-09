OSWEGO — Oswego County and Upstate University have joined forces once again to bring drive-thru COVID-19 testing to county residents. The mobile unit will be at the Pulaski Academy & Central High School, located at 4624 Salina St., between 10 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 11.
“We’ve significantly increased testing in Oswego County over the past several weeks,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “We’re grateful that Upstate University has been able to help us accomplish this goal by bringing their mobile unit into our communities for COVID-19 testing. We will continue working with them to schedule additional test sites.”
Upstate University has temporarily re-purposed its mammography screening mobile unit to be able to conduct PCR testing, which looks for the COVID-19 virus. Antibody testing is not available at this site. People do not need to have symptoms to be tested and there is no cost to the patient.
Testing is limited; however, so the schedule will fill quickly. Appointments are required and can be made by calling Upstate University’s Health Care Line at 315-464-2582 and pressing option “0” when prompted. Patients are asked to have their insurance information available when they call. Those without insurance will not be turned away.
Residents are asked to continue monitoring www.oswegocounty.com and www.upstate.edu/mobilecovid for additional dates and locations as they are confirmed with Upstate University.
Go to health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 for the latest news releases, daily updates and video presentations or go to oswegocounty.com or health.ny.gov or cdc.gov.
Additional questions can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and from 8:30 a.m.-noon on Saturdays.
