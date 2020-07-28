OSWEGO — At the conclusion of the not-for-profit’s annual board meeting held on June 29, the Oswego Health Board of Directors unanimously voted on changes to leadership as well as the addition of two new members.
Local entrepreneur and community leader, Atom Avery will serve as board president, and business strategist and philanthropist, Ed Alberts will be the new vice-chair. Both will serve two-year terms through June 30, 2022. In addition, the board accepted nominations for Sarah Berry, Ph.D., and Katie Toomey to join the health system as new members. Both will serve for a three-year term concluding on June 30, 2023.
A full-time business manager, developer, and entrepreneur, Avery oversees the day-to-day operations and management of Avery Rental Properties, LLC, Beacon Hotel, 5 Points Wine & Liquor, The Gardens by Morning Star, The Maples Assisted Living Facility, and his newest project, the Litatro Building. In addition to serving as the new board chair for Oswego Health, Avery is on the board of directors for Oswego County Federal Credit Union. He has invested millions of dollars into the community in which he lives. He resides in the city of Oswego with his wife, Falecia, who has partnered with him in these endeavors, and their three children.
As a proven entrepreneur with 20 plus years of health and wellness business expertise, Alberts excels in management consulting and business strategy. He currently owns five major businesses with several locations spread throughout Central New York and the greater New York City area including Rehab Resources, Little Lukes, WIRED Telecom, RELAX The Spa – Rochester, and F45 Training. In addition to serving as vice-chair of the Oswego Health Board of Directors, Alberts also serves on the Oswego Health Foundation Board as Vice-chair and has continually financially supported the growth and development of the healthcare system.
A specialist in medical humanities and a visiting assistant professor of English at the State University of New York at Oswego, Berry, Ph.D., is also the author of essays on medicine, health disparities, and cultural history. In addition, Berry is a Contributor-in-Residence to Synapsis: A Health Humanities Journal (Columbia University), where she strives to address a general public with timely research on such issues as Medicare for all and COVID-19. She serves on the Health Humanities Consortium steering committee, co-chairing its Curriculum and Assessment Subgroup. A Central New York native, Berry has a passion for healthcare management, patient access, and community needs and will be a true asset to the Oswego Health Board of Directors and strengthening the relationship with SUNY Oswego.
As one of Oswego County’s biggest advocates, Toomey has 15 plus years of experience in client relations, marketing communications, community relations, and advocacy. She currently serves as the executive director of the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce where she maintains key relationships and strategic partnerships within the community. In addition to serving on the Oswego Health Board of Directors, Toomey also serves on the Oswego Health Foundation Board as well as the Annual Giving Committee Co-Chair. She is also very active with the city of Fulton DRI, Oswego County Economic Advancement Plan, Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Museum, Friends of Fort Ontario, Oswego County Workforce Development Board, Oswego County Airport Master Plan, and volunteers at the Oswego YMCA.
Oswego Health has been fortunate to have diverse representation from the community as board members throughout the years, including those in the financial sector, healthcare, higher education, economic development as well as business owners. The 2020-21 Oswego Health Board of Directors consist of: Atom Avery, chair; Ed Alberts, vice-chair; Michael Backus; Timothy R. Barnhart; Sarah Berry; William Clark; Peter Cullinan; Dan E. Dorsey Jr.; Lynne Eggert; Victoria Furlong, secretary; Adam Gagas; Michael Harlovic, CEO, president; Ellen Holst, past chair; Raj Mahajan, MD, medical staff president; Mark Slayton, treasurer; Katie Toomey; Ron Tascarella; Duane Tull, MD; Scott Van Gorder, DO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.