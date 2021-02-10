Oswego Health announces new series “A Healthier You”

OSWEGO - In place of the series, “Ask the Doctor”, Oswego Health will now hold a monthly virtual event series called, “A Healthier You”.
Every month they will feature a health topic and experts from Oswego Health and other community partners will join a Facebook Live Q&A session to address specific ways the community can become healthier.
The first episode will be at 12:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12,, focusing on the topic of heart health.
Experts participating include:
Oswego Health Cardiologists, Dr. Thomas Grady and Dr. David Bass; Kristen Naylor, RN from The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health; and Sherry Krawczyk, RN from Lakeside Heart Center.
Questions can be submitted in advance to dearoh@oswegohealth.org or certainly individuals can ask their specific question during the Facebook Live session.
