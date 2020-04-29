OSWEGO - Last week across the country many healthcare organizations celebrated National Professional Medical Laboratory Week. However, during this pandemic, for Oswego Health, it’s much more than just a week to recognize staff.
The Oswego Hospital Laboratory has played an integral role in screening for COVID-19. The Oswego Hospital Laboratory is staffed 24/7/365 with 79 employees, including a home draw phlebotomist program. With the COVID-19 mobile testing site right outside the hospital doors, the Oswego Hospital Lab can quickly prepare the specimen for further analysis at the designated lab centers such as LabCorp or Wadsworth Center.
In addition, though the home draw program has been offered to the community for over 20 years, during this pandemic it’s busier than ever before. In fact, a third phlebotomist has been added to the team to assist with the increase in requests. A total of 481 patients have been drawn for home draws between March 1-April 17.
Though National Medical Laboratory Professionals are only nationally recognized once a year, Oswego Health wants the community and the entire medical laboratory professionals and pathologists to know they play a vital role in every aspect of health care in Oswego County.
In addition to the Laboratory at Oswego Hospital, the lab also staffs two urgent care centers and has several draw stations around the county. Due to COVID-19 however, the hours of operation at each site have been temporarily changed:
· Central Square: Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
· Fulton Medical Center: Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
· Hannibal Lab: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 7 a.m.-noon.
· Health Services Center: Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-noon.
· Mexico Health Center: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
· Oswego Family Physicians: Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m., closed 12:30-1 p.m. for lunch.
· Oswego Health Center (George Street Lab): temporarily closed.
· Parish Health Center Lab: temporarily closed.
· Phoenix Health Center: Monday, Tuesday, Friday 7:30-11:30 a.m.
· Port City Family Physicians: Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., closed 12:30-1:30 p.m. for lunch.
· Pulaski: Monday through Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m., closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch.
· Route 104 East Oswego: temporarily closed.
