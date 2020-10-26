Oswego Health continues to perform successful robotics-assisted knee arthroplasty

OSWEGO – The orthopedic surgeons from the Center for Orthopedic Care at Oswego Health continue to be the only surgeons in Oswego County to bring robotically-assisted knee arthroplasty to the surgery center. In less than 12 months, a total of 24 knee arthoplasties with the assistance of the NAVIO™ Surgical System have been performed.
The NAVIO™ Surgical System incorporates hand-held robotics and 3D images of the patient’s knee. This allows the surgeon to collect patient-specific information, establish spatial boundaries for the surgical instrument, and allow for more accuracy removing the damaged surfaces of the knee.
The system assists with properly balancing the ligaments of the joint and accurately positioning the implant leading to potentially better outcomes and longevity. Unlike other robotics systems, patients are not required to undergo a pre-operative CT-scan with the NAVIO™ Surgical System from Smith & Nephew.
“I am proud to share that our orthopedic team is stronger than ever before as we’ve successfully recruited the best providers to expand access to care for Oswego County,” stated Chief Medical Officer, Duane Tull, MD. “There’s no longer a reason to travel far for the orthopedic care your patients need, especially when there are same day appointments available at Oswego Health and we’ve got state-of-the-art technology.”
For more information about the Center for Orthopedic Care at Oswego Health and the NAVIO™ Surgical System call 315-349-5558 or visit https://www.oswegohealth.org/ortho/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.