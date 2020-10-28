OSWEGO — With positive cases of COVID-19 still being reported throughout Oswego County in addition to 200+ individuals on mandatory quarantine, Oswego Health remains committed to being one of the safest facilities for the community to seek their healthcare needs and therefore continues to restrict visitation at the hospital and practice sites.
“We understand the community is eager to visit their loved ones or even want to assist during their appointments, but we will not compromise the safety of our patients and staff and the standards and expectations that define Oswego Health,” stated Chief Medical Officer, Duane Tull, MD. “We appreciate everyone’s understanding during this difficult time and will do everything we can to enhance communication during appointments and treatments.”
Oswego Health did state that when deemed medically necessary, one support person will be permitted to accompany a patient for outpatient services only. This includes appointments for laboratory services, radiology, medical imaging, primary care, and specialty outpatient services. For inpatient services, exceptions to visitation restrictions remain one support person will be allowed for delivering OB mothers; children under the age of 18; patients with confusion, altered mental status, or developmental delays; and end-of-life patients. Also, patients needing surgery will be offered support through the guidance of a surgical navigator.
It is also important to realize that both the patient and their support person will need to undergo the enhanced COVID-19 screening before entering any Oswego Health facility.
Most recently, Oswego Health was named for the second year in a row, the top 5% in the country for patient safety by Healthgrades. An accolade and award that speaks volumes to the safety measures in place that even throughout a pandemic have kept Oswego County safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.