Oswego Health employee steps up to lead Oswego County Suicide Coalition

OSWEGO — Oswego Health recognized Ashley Taylor, Psychiatric Inpatient Manager for Behavioral Health as she has recently been appointed chairman for Oswego County Suicide Coalition.
The mission of the Oswego County Suicide Coalition is to collaborate with local community members to promote suicide prevention resources, raise awareness, provide support, and lower suicide rates in Oswego County.
“The Suicide Prevention Coalition is a group of dedicated community stakeholders who volunteer their time to fight suicide in Oswego County. Ashley has been integral part in leading those stakeholders forward in the betterment of Oswego County residents’ community mental health”, says Prevention Coalition Project Coordinator Tyler Ahart.
Taylor holds a master’s degree in human and social services with a concentration of gerontology and is currently enrolled in a master of social work. Her goal is to continue to provide education on suicide prevention and awareness.
