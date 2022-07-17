OSWEGO - With a continued demand for primary care services, Oswego Health is expanding access to care and opening a third location in Oswego at 33 East Schuyler St., Suite 100 on July 5.
“Oswego Health’s mission is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents in our community,” stated Micheal Stephens, MD, AAFP, Associate Chief Medical Officer and primary care provider at Oswego Family Physicians, PC of Oswego Health. “By regularly seeing a primary care practitioner, you can identify and control health risk factors before they become problems and this expansion will allow us to provide even more access to primary care for our community.”
Before the decision to open a third location in Oswego, Oswego Health analyzed the community’s need for healthcare services by conducting a community needs survey. 79% of the respondents reported that they travel outside the county for healthcare services. The access to health care indicator reports the percentage of adults aged 18 and older who self-report that they do not have at least one person who they think of as their doctor or health care provider. This indicator is relevant because access to regular primary care is important to obtaining preventive healthcare and avoiding unnecessary emergency department visits.
Oswego Health has four additional primary care locations throughout Oswego County. Two in Fulton and now three in Oswego. Oswego PrimeCare will open on July 5 in the lower level of the Port City Family Medicine building. This practice will also have the convenience of a lab draw station right on site.
The clinical team will be led by Dr. Douglas Guenter, and include Joan Newell, MD and Jill Gilman, FNP.
Dr. Guenter joined Oswego Family Physicians in 2006 and has been a part of the Oswego Hospital Medical Staff since that time. He joined the Oswego Health team in 2018 when the practice was acquired. He earned his bachelor of science from Bethel College in St. Paul, Minn., and his medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin. He completed his Family Practice Residency in 1999 from Wausau, Wis. Dr. Guenter served seven years in the U.S. Air Forces and obtained the rank of Major.
Newell, MD, attended medical school at the University of Vermont College of Medicine. Her residency in Internal Medicine, Primary Care Track, was completed in 2011 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire. Dr. Newell began her medical career in 2011 at Cayuga Medical Associates, before moving to Oswego with her family in 2014, where she established her practice within Port City Family Medicine. Dr. Newell is a voluntary faculty member for SUNY Upstate Medical University and received the Excellence in Teaching Award from the Department of Medicine in 2009, 2010, and 2011. She is very active in the community, serving as a coach for Oswego Youth Soccer and president of the Osceola Nordic Ski Club.
As a Central New York Native, Gilman, Family Nurse Practitioner will round out the team at Oswego PrimeCare. Gilman joins the practice with 20 years of nursing experience, primarily within Oswego Health. She began her career as an LPN for Oswego Health’s Medical-Surgical Services, before returning to nursing school to become an RN in 2007. She worked in Clinical Supervision for Oswego Hospital; Case Management for Oswego Hospital Home Care; and most recently as an RN for the Emergency Department. Gilman earned her bachelor of science in nursing from SUNY Empire State College and master of science family nurse practitioner at SUNY Polytechnic Institute.
New patients are now being accepted at Oswego PrimeCare. To schedule an appointment, call 315-342-2024.
