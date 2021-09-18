Oswego Health halts visitation and deals with federal vaccine mandate

OSWEGO – Though not overwhelmed by the recent surge in COVID, Oswego Health has temporarily halted visitation at Oswego Hospital.
According to Jamie Leszczynski, spokeswoman for Oswego Health:
“We have temporarily paused visitation. (Reopening to visitation) is completely dependent upon the community transmission rate, and we just want to be overly cautious for our patients and our staff. We officially paused visitation on Aug. 30th. This applies to everyone. When medically necessary, one support person will be permitted to accompany a patient for outpatient services, like lab or medical imaging. For inpatients services, we will allow one support person for delivering mothers, children under the age of 18, patients with confusion or altered mental status or developmental delays, and then certainly, if there was an end-of-life patient, that’s kind of handled on a case-by-case basis, obviously to meet the needs of the family.
“Our staff is trying to go above and beyond to make sure that throughout someone’s stay, if visitation continues to be restricted, that we can give them iPads to still do Facetime. They can call our nurses’ stations and get directly put into their loved one’s room (virtually) and physically talk with them. This is to limit the amount of traffic in the hospital, just to make sure our staff and our patients that are here have the safest stay possible.
“We’re not overcrowded,” Leszczynski continued. “We’re not on divergence. Is it getting busier at the hospital? Absolutely, and I think all central New York hospitals, COVID and non-COVID, are experiencing an uptick, but we’re managing. This is something that for the last 20 months kind of has become the norm for us, and we’re proud of our staff and the commitment and the amount of communication that they’re having and collaborating with one another.
“Some hospitals, not Oswego Health, will not be able to accept patients, and they’ll actually have to reroute an ambulance to send them somewhere else because of max capacity of their beds. We are not at that point,” she emphasized.
On another issue, there is now a federal mandate requiring all healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID or lose their jobs. Leszczynski spoke on how Oswego Health is dealing with this new mandate.
“It’s certainly challenging,” she said, “but President Biden announced yesterday that not only healthcare workers but all private-sector employees over 100 and federal contractors will also be required to have the COVID-19 vaccines. It’s unfortunate that this is happening. Throughout this pandemic our employees, once considered and celebrated as essential, have proved their dedication and commitment to caring for our community, and it’s just unfortunate we stand to lose some to this mandate, which could ultimately impact access to care locally, but this is per direction from the New York State Department of Health, which regulates healthcare entities and several others, so we have to abide by this law.”
Getting tested instead of vaccinated, she said, “unfortunately does not apply to the healthcare industry.”
Leszczynski noted employees who refuse vaccination “have the ability to resign. We are still trying to encourage employees to consider vaccination. They have the ability to resign in good standing, and hopefully, if they should reconsider at some point, it will put them in good standing to come back and work at the Oswego Health team. We’re trying to navigate through this as best we can.”
