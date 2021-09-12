Oswego Health hosts mammography screening event, Sept. 18

OSWEGO - Oswego Health is committed to the fight against breast cancer and will host a mammography screening clinic, Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Fulton Medical Center between 9 a.m.- noon.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers. The average risk of a woman in the United States developing breast cancer sometime in her life is about 13%. This means there is a 1 in 8 chance she will develop breast cancer. This also means there is a 7 in 8 chance she will never have the disease and through routine mammography’s, help find cancer in its early stages. When breast cancer is detected before it spreads, the average 5-year survival rate is 99%.
Oswego Health now offers 3D Mammography at the Fulton Medical Center.
Women can register for the Sept. 18 Screening clinic by scheduling an appointment at www.oswegohealth.org/mammography.
Women who need financial assistance or are uninsured can call 855-592-0830 and the North Country Cancer Service Program may be able to assist with access to breast cancer screenings.
