Oswego Health joins OCO SAF program in raising awareness of domestic violence

FULTON - In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month Oswego Health joins Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) SAF program in raising awareness of domestic violence in Oswego County.
“As a sexual assault nurse examiner, I remind my patients that the hospital is a safe space for them, free of judgment and that we are here to help them regain control,” shared Kimberly Hyde, RNC-OB, BSN, SANE. “I am fortunate to work for an organization such as Oswego Health as we are passionate about raising awareness for sexual and domestic abuse. Together we need to be the voice for those who can’t speak for themselves.”
Oswego Health will host a display of purple flags that symbolize and honor the more than 500 survivors of domestic violence that received services from SAF in 2020. The display, located at the Oswego Hospital, 110 W. Sixth St. in Oswego, is one of several activities and events that SAF will host throughout October in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
For more information on SAF and its efforts to end domestic violence in Oswego County contact their office at 315-342-1544. The SAF Crisis Hotline is 315- 342-1600.
