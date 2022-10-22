Oswego Health offers free hernia screening clinic to community

OSWEGO - Preventative health screenings help people understand their risk for developing chronic conditions before symptoms are present, while they can still take action. An estimated 1.6 million groin hernias are diagnosed and 500,000 are surgically repaired annually in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some 27% of men and 3% of women are expected to have a groin hernia — the most common type — during their lifetimes.
In many cases, hernias have no symptoms. That is why it is vital to keep up to date with routine physical or medical exams.
