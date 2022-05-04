Oswego Health offers multi-organ blood analysis event to community throughout May

OSWEGO - Oswego Health’s annual multi-organ blood analysis will be offered throughout the entire month of May at select participating Oswego Health Lab Draw stations.
This full battery of tests can help prevent potential health problems. The cost of the analysis is $45. Typically, these tests can cost more than $660.
In addition, there are two optional tests that each cost an additional $20. They include a Vitamin D screening and the Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) test, which is recommended for men older than age 50.
The analysis screens individuals for various conditions such as anemia, and diabetes, as well as for coronary, kidney, and liver diseases. The most popular screening at the event is the portion of the analysis that assesses LDL and HDL cholesterol along with triglycerides. The analysis includes the TSH screening that tests for thyroid conditions.
Results of the multi-organ blood analysis will be sent directly from the Oswego Hospital Lab to the participant’s physician for review and then to the patient in an easy-to-read format.
Community members are encouraged to make their appointment online at www.oswegohealth/bloodanalysis. Questions about the event, call 315-532-5813 Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.