Oswego Health receives national recognition for its support of perioperative nursing certification three years in a row

OSWEGO - Oswego Health announced that for the third year in a row, it has earned the CNOR® Strong designation from the Competency and Credentialing Institute (CCI). The CNOR Strong designation is given to facilities having at least 50% of its OR nursing staff CNOR certified and provides programs that reward and recognize its certified nurses.
The CNOR® certification program is for perioperative nurses interested in improving and validating their knowledge and skills and providing the highest quality care to their patients. Certification also recognizes a nurse’s commitment to professional development. It is an objective, measurable way of acknowledging the achievement of specialty knowledge beyond basic nursing preparation and RN licensure.
Research shows that nurses who earn the CNOR credential have greater confidence in their clinical practice. Thus, a team of certified nurses who have mastered the standards of perioperative practice provides even more empowerment, further advancing a culture of professionalism and promoting improved patient outcomes. This strength in numbers is why CCI launched the CNOR Strong program; to recognize those facilities committed to making a difference for its patients both inside and outside of the OR.
“Patient safety and positive surgical outcomes are of the utmost importance to us and supporting our nurses as they exceed expectations to achieve their perioperative nursing certification,” stated Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, Valerie Favata. “We could not be prouder of our nursing team here at Oswego Health.”
Established in 1979, CCI provides the CNOR® and CSSM® credentials to more than 35,000 registered nurses, making it one of the largest specialty nursing credentialing organizations and the leading certification body for perioperative nurses. The mission of CCI is to lead competency credentialing that promotes safe, quality patient care and that supports lifelong learning.
For more information about the Competency and Credentialing Institute, visit www.cc-institute.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.