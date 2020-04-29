OSWEGO - Even with COVID-19, people will still need medical treatment, have difficulty with medication management, need lab work, x-rays or other health needs/concerns that must be addressed and Oswego Health is reminding Oswego County that it is safe to seek healthcare even in these unique times. Throughout this pandemic, Oswego Health has continued to keep their primary care offices staffed and available for patients and their healthcare concerns.
To reduce risk and increase the safety of staff and patients, throughout their three primary care offices, Oswego Health has implemented telemedicine, a protective masking policy for staff and all patients and adjusted waiting rooms to maintain social distancing.
“Our mission has always been and will continue to be to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents in our community,” shared Associate Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Micheal Stephens. “This is even more critical than ever before, and I am so thrilled with our primary care physicians throughout Oswego Heath and their commitment to being here for their patients and the community.”
“I want our patients to know that we’re here to help,” stated PrimeCare Fulton physician, Dr. Meaghan Primm. “Early intervention of significant health problems can often prevent a routine health issue from worsening. Please, just give us a call.”
