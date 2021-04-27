OSWEGO — Oswego Health’s next “A Healthier You” virtual event series will launch at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, April 29.
Every month they feature a health topic and experts from Oswego Health and other community partners in a Facebook Live Q&A session to address specific ways the community can become healthier.
This episode will discuss springtime ailments such as allergies, ear infections and preventative care with Dr. Melanie Groch and Dr. Nicholas Groch from Lakeshore ENT and primary care physician Dr. Vandana Patil.
Questions can be submitted in advance to dearoh@oswegohealth.org or individuals can ask their specific question during the Facebook Live session.
