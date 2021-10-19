OSWEGO — Oswego Health’s next “A Healthier You” virtual event series will launch at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Every month they feature a health topic and experts from Oswego Health and other community partners in a Facebook Live Q&A session to address specific ways the community can become healthier.
Throughout October, women’s health is a hot topic especially breast cancer awareness. Oswego Health has gathered a group of experts to answer questions about overall wellness, prevention, and treatment options.
Talk about women’s health with breast surgeon Dr. Lisa Lai, Dr. Raj Mahajan with Oswego County OBGYN, Dr. Alex Banashkevich with Upstate Cancer Center Radiation Oncology at Oswego and Carolyn Handville with OCO Cancer Services Program of the North Country.
Questions can be submitted in advance to dearoh@oswegohealth.org or individuals can ask their specific question during the Facebook Live session.
