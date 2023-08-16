Oswego Health to gain $2 million more annually
A rule that was officially finalized in late July week by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will bring in nearly an additional $2 million annually to Oswego Health.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-New York, announced on Aug. 2 that this finalized plan will bring nearly $1 billion to New York State every year, starting Oct 1.
“This is one of the biggest shots in the arm for federal funding upstate New York hospitals have seen in decades,” Schumer said via a Zoom call with members of the media on Wednesday. “This will be a monumental boost to health care for our families and to help our health care providers fix budget shortfalls, address doctor and nurse shortages and so much more.”
The plan includes wage increases for every region of New York, with the central New York region receiving nearly $121.5 million annually, including $45.6 million for Upstate Hospital, $37.9 million for St. Joseph’s Hospital and $22.7 million for Crouse Health, all in Syracuse.
“We are very appreciative of the support shown by Senator Schumer and our other elected officials as this adjustment helps bolster the care our 1,300+ employees continue to provide our community,” said Michael Backus, CEO and president of Oswego Health, in a statement. “It is validating that federal partners understand the intense pressure health systems are under and are moving deliberately to help steady health care finances.”
Schumer said that the money will bring many changes to the hospitals of all the regions of New York.
“Better health care, addressing the shortage of doctors and nurses, smoother operations, shorter wait times and more telemedicine,” Schumer said. “Years from now, people are going to look back on this as a pivotal moment that upgraded New York health care.”
Schumer said he couldn’t understate the importance of this, because oftentimes, hospitals are the largest employer in an area.
“They can be the biggest employer in Albany or Rochester, or in a small place like in Allegheny or Livingston County,” Schumer said. “This is going to mean more good-paying jobs.”
Schumer referred to this additional money as a “twofer” because the extra money will create more jobs, which will bring in more people who spend money locally.
“These people will go to the restaurants and stores,” Schumer said. “So it pumps a lot of money into the local economy in addition to improving health care.”
The Medicare Wage Index rate is used to determine how much money the U.S. government pays hospitals for labor costs when it treats Medicare patients. Each metro area is assigned a rate that dictates whether it receives more or less than the national average for health care labor costs.
“For years, our hard-working health care providers have faced unfairly low Medicare payments, receiving cents on the dollar for the care they provide, but now after over a decade of fighting I am proud to announce I have secured the rules change which will bring nearly $1 billion every single year to hospitals across upstate New York,” said Schumer in a press release. “Years from now, we will look back at today as a pivotal moment for our upstate New York hospitals. From Albany to Buffalo, and Binghamton to Watertown, hospitals big and small, in rural and urban areas, will finally get the support and full reimbursements they have long deserved and have been denied for too long.”
Schumer explained that CMS’s FY2024 Hospital Inpatient PPS Proposed Rule will amend the Medicare formula to include more than $967 million in increased federal funding for hospital systems across upstate New York, which for years have received less than the national average for the services they provide.
“CMS’ adjustment to the calculation of the wage index rural floor will have a tremendous positive impact on many of upstate New York’s hospitals and health systems,” said Healthcare of New York State (HANYS) President Bea Grause in a release. “We are tremendously grateful to Senator Schumer … for their steadfast dedication to New York’s hospitals and for ensuring CMS finalized this important provision. The resulting increased Medicare reimbursement to our providers will immediately help to sustain and bolster vulnerable New Yorker’s access to health care services.”
The money can be used at the discretion of each individual organization based on its needs, according to Schumer.
“Everywhere in upstate New York will see an increase in payments,” Schumer said. “It’s miraculous. It’s just what the doctor ordered.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.