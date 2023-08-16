Oswego Health will receive an annual $2 million shot in the arm, thanks to a change in the federal reimbursement formula. Palladium Times

Oswego Health to gain $2 million more annually

A rule that was officially finalized in late July week by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will bring in nearly an additional $2 million annually to Oswego Health.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.