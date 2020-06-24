Oswego Health welcomes psychiatrist Nickolas Togias, MD

OSWEGO - Oswego Health welcomes experienced psychiatrist Nickolas Togias, MD, to its Behavioral Health Services Department.
Dr. Togias has extensive experience working with adult and geriatric patients in both outpatient and inpatient settings in the Southern tier where he spent most of his career as a staff psychiatrist for United Health Services Hospital, Greater Binghamton Health Center as well as Community Treatment & Recovery Center to name a few.
Dr. Togias earned his medical degree from St. George’s University Medical School in Grenada, West Indies. He completed a transitional year in internal medicine from Albert Einstein Medical Center in 2000, psychiatry residency from the University of Nevada-Reno in 2004, and a fellowship in geriatric psychiatry from Columbia University, New York Presbyterian Hospital/New York Psychiatric Institute in 2007.
Dr. Togias is board certified in both psychiatry and geriatric psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. He also received a prestigious honor from the American Psychiatric Association in 2018 and was recognized as a Distinguished Fellow.
A native Ontarian, born in Toronto, Dr. Togias was instantly excited about returning closer to his roots. “When Oswego Health contacted me about this opportunity, I was not only drawn to the community, but their vision for the new Behavioral Health Services property. Providing mental health services in a rural community to the level that Oswego Health has and will, is truly remarkable,” said Dr. Togias.
Dr. Togias will be providing outpatient care at Oswego Health Child & Family Services and Fulton Adult Clinic in Fulton.
