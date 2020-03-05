Oswego YMCA hosts annual Healthy Kids Day®

OSWEGO - From 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, the Oswego YMCA will hold a free community event to inspire more kids to keep their minds and bodies active at the annual YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day®, the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families. The day-long event features activities such as inflatable obstacle course, games, healthy cooking demonstrations, and arts and crafts to motivate and teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines at home throughout the summer months.
Healthy Kids Day, celebrated at over 1,200 Ys across the country by over one million participants, works to get more kids moving and learning, creating habits that they continue all summer long. When kids are out of school, they can face hurdles that prevent them from reaching their full potential. Research shows that without access to out-of-school learning activities, kids fall behind academically. Kids also gain weight twice as fast during summer than the school year. As spring turns to summer, Healthy Kids Day is a powerful reminder not to let children idle away their summer days. Instead, the Y wants families to focus on helping children imagine what they can accomplish over the summer.
“A child’s development is never on vacation, and Healthy Kids Day is a great opportunity to educate families and motivate kids to stay active in mind, body and spirit throughout the summer,” says Jacqueline Thorpe, Family Programming Director, Oswego YMCA. “We believe in the potential of all children and we strive to help kids find that potential within themselves. When a child is healthy, happy, and supported they can make great things happen.”
In celebration of YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day, the Y offers the following tips to help families develop healthy habits this summer that can have a lifetime effect:
· Give ‘em a try! – Make sure kids get at least five servings of fruits and veggies each day, the minimum number nutritionists recommend for healthy childhood development. Encourage tasty explorations by adopting a “polite bite” practice, where all members of the family try at least one polite bite of new or previously tried fruits and veggies.
· Foster a Love of Words. Reading together doesn’t need to stop in the summer. Dedicate thirty-minutes or more a day to boost skills and confidence in reading. Take advantage of local libraries, book clubs, and other creative opportunities to engage in stories.
· Movement and Mindfulness. Seek opportunities for physical activity through games and play for physical and mental wellbeing. Make DIY prompts and equipment to take activities to the next level. Seek out opportunities to train the brain in mindfulness to increase focus and reduce stress.
· Game On. Set aside time every day or week to play together. These opportunities allow for adults to model a love for activity and showcase play as something that doesn’t stop with age.
· Get Your Zzz’s. Doctors recommend 10–13 hours of sleep a day for children ages 5-12 and 7-9 hours per night for adults. Sleep plays a critical role in maintaining our healthy immune system, metabolism, mood, memory, and learning.
The Oswego YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day takes place from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 21 at 265 W. First St., Oswego and features fun, active play and educational activities, such as an inflatable obstacle course, indoor bowling and croquet, arts and crafts, and inspiration for the whole family.
Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening the Oswego community for over 165 years. With over 1,600 members, one in nine people living in the area is a member of Oswego YMCA. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationship and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in the community. The Oswego YMCA is located at 265 W. First St., Oswego. For more information, call (315) 342-6082 or visit www.oswegoymca.org.
