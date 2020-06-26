Oswego YMCA to reopen Monday, June 29

OSWEGO - The Oswego YMCA is planning reopening at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 29. The facility will offer limited services Monday thru Friday 6 a.m.-6 p.m. The building will be closed from noon-3 p.m. for the safety and well-being of everyone in the community, especially those most vulnerable, to conduct daily deep clean of the facility. More information on available programs and procedures can be found on the Oswego YMCA website www.oswegoymca.org
Although the Y’s doors may have been closed, they did not stop serving the community. Since mid-March, the organization has been hard at work providing emergency services to frontline workers and those in need. Careful planning to reopen the Oswego YMCA facility and reactivate key programs in the safest manner possible so that members can access the services and support they have missed, has been the focus of recent efforts.
Kerrie Webb, Executive Director of the Oswego YMCA noted that, although the way in which members will interact with each other may be different, at the Y people will always be able to connect with one another, improve their health and wellness, nurture a child’s potential and help strengthen our community.
“Your safety is our number one priority,” said Webb. “While we can’t predict how long the COVID-19 crisis will last, or whether is will be necessary to close our facility and programs again in the future, we are committed to doing whatever is necessary to ensure the safety of our Y staff and members,” she added.
The YMCA is following guidance from health experts and local officials to determine the safest way to serve everyone in the community. The organization is doing everything possible to ensure the facility meets the highest standard for hygiene and safety, and have modified policies and programs to facilitate safe physical/social distancing practices.
The Y has been a part of the Oswego community for over 165 years, and has been committed to ensuring that all people have access to the resources and support they need to reach their full potential. Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, the Y continued to serve the most critical need of the community including providing emergency child care, and virtual programs and activities for the whole family, including virtual spaces to connect with old friends and connect with new ones. As a cause driven organization, YMCA programs continue to revolve around finding ways for people to make a positive impact in the community.
“We’re here to help focus on what matters most: your health, your family and friends, and your community.” Webb said. “The Y isn’t a building. It’s people from all backgrounds and walks of life who come together to improve their lives, nurture their families and strengthen their community, together.”
