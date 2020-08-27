WATERTOWN — ACR Health will mark International Overdose Awareness Day Aug. 31 with a virtual event featuring opening remarks from Executive Director Wil Murtaugh, a candlelight remembrance, a moment of silence and a breaking of that silence with singer Cathy Butler.
International Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held on Aug. 31 each year to raise awareness of overdoses and reduce the stigma surrounding drug-related deaths. It acknowledges the grief felt by families and friends remembering those who have died or had a permanent injury as a result of drug overdose.
Maureen O’Neill, assistant director of development at ACR Health, said the goal of the event is to both reflect and grieve, but also remind everyone that ACR’s doors are open to help anyone at any time. ACR’s north country clinic continues to be open and provide services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to let the community know that we’re here and poised to stay in the fight and supply resources for whoever needs it,” she said. “We have lost several of our own ACR family members to overdose, we feel the community’s pain and that’s why we continue to fight, helping to erase the stigma, because overdoses are preventable.”
Monday’s event will be open to the public and will be streamed live on Facebook and Instagram beginning at 12:50 p.m. Following the candlelight remembrance, there will be a live Narcan training at 1 p.m. Narcan is a nasal spray used to immediately reverse an opioid overdose.
Information will be sent out to participants on how to message ACR to get the necessary information to take to pharmacies to get Narcan kits, which she said will most likely either be free or covered by insurance.
