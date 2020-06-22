WATERTOWN — Two people in Jefferson County died of overdoses between Sunday and Monday, bringing the total number of overdose deaths in June to eight.
Jefferson County Public Health officials said in a statement Monday that, according to data submitted by first responders using the Overdose Detection and Mapping Application Program (ODMAP), the county has experienced 35 known overdoses from drug use this month. Heroin and fentanyl are the suspected primary drugs, however other drugs or combinations of drugs are also causing these overdoses.
Of the 35 known overdoses, there are have been eight fatalities. Individuals that are overdosing and surviving are requiring multiple doses of Naloxone, public health officials said.
Per data submitted in the ODMAP system, overdose activity has steadily risen since March when there were 22 suspected overdoses reported, followed by 27 suspected overdoses reported in April, and 32 suspected overdoses reported in May. There have been 150 suspected overdoses so far this year.
There have been 13 confirmed overdose deaths for 2020 within the county, including three in January, one in February, five in March, two in April, and two in May. Eleven (85%) of these confirmed deaths are due to opioids; 10 of these are attributed specifically to fentanyl. An additional nine suspected overdose fatalities are now pending toxicology report confirmation.
