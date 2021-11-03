Patients counting on blood and platelet donors as shortage continues

SYRACUSE – With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply. In fact, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.
Since declaring an emergency need for donors last month, thousands of people have come to Red Cross blood drives across the country to roll up a sleeve and help patients who are counting on lifesaving transfusions. At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs – ahead of the upcoming holiday season, which always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
In honor of the new series, I Know What You Did Last Summer, those who come to give Nov. 1-12, will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video. (*Restrictions apply, see RedCrossBlood.org/IKnowWhatYouDid.) The trip will transport the winner to where the series was filmed and includes round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations for nine nights, meals, $1,000 gift card for expenses and on-trip transportation with tour stops from Honolulu to Maui. Plus, those who come to donate Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon. (Restrictions apply, see amazon.com/gc-legal.)
Blood drive safety
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities
Nov. 8, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Sandy Creek United Methodist Church, 2031 Harwood Dr., Sandy Creek.
Nov. 10, 1-5:30 p.m., Constantia VFW, 1560 State Route 49, Constantia.
Nov. 10, noon-5 p.m., Hannibal Town Hall, 824 County Route 34, Hannibal.
Nov. 12, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., State University of New York Oswego, 142 Campus Center Drive, Campus Center, Oswego.
Nov. 12, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Mexico Village Hall, 3236 Main St., Mexico.
Nov. 15, 1-6 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 914 Utica St., Fulton.
Nov. 17, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Oswego Elks Lodge 271, 132 W. Fifth St., Oswego.
Nov. 18, 1-6 p.m., Volney FD, 3002 State Route 3, Fulton.
Nov. 19, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Central Square Baptist Church, 701 N. Main St., Central Square.
Nov. 20, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Oswego American Legion, 69 W. Bridge St., Oswego.
Nov. 23, 1-6:30 p.m., Pulaski Wesleyan Church, 4591 US Route 11, Pulaski.
