HAMMOND — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is advising that people and animals avoid contact with blue-green algae blooms that have been visually identified in Black Lake.
Public health officials on Thursday issued a blue-green algae advisory for Black Lake that recommends humans and animals avoid contact with any harmful algae blooms, scums and colored water.
Blue-green algal blooms can turn the water green and can form thick scums on the water surface. Blue-green algae can cause skin or eye irritation, or diarrhea and vomiting if ingested. People and animals should keep out of the water where blooms are present.
The Public Health Department recommends taking the following precautions:
— Don’t swim, wade or fish near blooms or scums
— Don’t drink the water
— Keep children and animals away from any blooms or scums
— Rinse with clean water if exposed
Symptoms that may be associated with exposure to blue-green algae blooms, such as skin or eye irritation, or diarrhea and vomiting should be reported to a primary care provider.
More information about blue-green algae is at: www.health.ny.gov/environmental/water/drinking/bluegreenalgae.htm and www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/77118.html.
For more information, please visit https://www.co.st-lawrence.ny.us/Departments/PublicHealth or call the Public Health Department at 315-386-2325.
