Progress at Canton-Potsdam Hospital

Structural steel for the new entrance to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, visible in the lower left, is swung into place Thursday as construction of the hospital’s Regional Care Pavilion progresses. Patients and visitors are reminded that the main entrance and emergency entrance are located on the back side of the hospital on Cottage Street. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Structural steel for the new entrance to Canton-Potsdam Hospital was bing put in place Thursday as construction of the hospital’s Regional Care Pavilion progresses.

Patients and visitors are reminded that the main entrance and emergency entrance are located on the back side of the hospital on Cottage Street.

