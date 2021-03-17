OGDENSBURG — When it comes to our humanity and compassion relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the people who help bury our dead have been at the forefront of it all.
They have helped to comfort families who have had loved ones die during the pandemic, all the while dealing with restrictions that have upended the traditional way of grieving — when a friendly handshake or a comforting hug are frowned upon.
Meanwhile, like other essential workers, they’ve had to serve the public while taking personal precautions for themselves and their own families.
“I think the thing that kept me going was that I kept telling myself, ‘Nicole, you’re not alone. There are other people who are in this with you. Everybody is struggling, just in different ways,’” said one of those workers, Nicole M. (Breen) LaRue.
She co-owns LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home at 324 New York Ave., Ogdensburg, with business partner Christopher Pitcher. They purchased the facility, previously known as Allen-Nichols Funeral Home, in 2016.
Mrs. LaRue is also a funeral director at Lundy Funeral Home in Carthage and in 2014 she opened Northridge Cremation Chapel in Philadelphia and two years later in Ogdensburg.
She worked for Allen-Nichols as a student in 2003-2004 during her college years. She started her career at Lundy Funeral Home in 2005.
Mrs. LaRue, a 2001 graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy, has battled virus-related stress and uncertainty.
She has two children with husband Steven LaRue, and as a mom with two young boys, helping with their remote education and making sure she didn’t spread COVID-19 germs to her family only added to her agitation.
“The emotional effects were remarkable, because we really didn’t know what we were dealing with,” Mrs. LaRue said, recalling the early days of the pandemic.
Life was “normal” until March of 2020 until the state’s emergency order shut things down in a snap, twisting professional and personal life into turmoil.
“We had a wrestling match one weekend with the kids, and everything was normal,” Mrs. LaRue recalled. “And then, everything shut down the following week.”
Mourning for loved ones left a gap in the grieving process as funeral homes, essential services, applied the executive order. Conventional public calling hours were canceled or very limited to small family gatherings.
“The first three months, we were basically shut down like everybody else,” Mrs. LaRue said. “We were operating, doing private services, private dealings with families.”
It was an uncertain time, and Mrs. LaRue felt insecure.
“I felt like I was fighting an enemy I didn’t know,” she said. “I had anxiety so bad at times I would experience phantom COVID-19 symptoms. I had a cough, sore throat. I thought I was infected multiple times. I would literally spray myself, my clothing, multiple times a day at work with Lysol. It sounds crazy, but I didn’t know.”
Mrs. LaRue would bring her kids to work with her.
“It was definitely challenging,” she said. “I’m very thankful my oldest son, who was in fourth grade last year and with the online technology, he knew exactly how to do it. I struggled with my kindergartner. That was very hard. I couldn’t get him online at all. But we made the best of it.”
LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home began hosting calling hours again in August, but at 33% capacity, as recommended by the state.
“The visitors had to enter on one side of the building and exit on the other side,” Mrs. LaRue said. “We had to have more staff working to accommodate the families.”
Buildings were cleaned and disinfected daily.
“It was definitely better we could hold services for families,” Mrs. LaRue said. “We could offer people to come in, grieve, and say final good-byes, but we still had challenges because we had to maintain the 6-foot spacing throughout the building.”
Signs were posted around her funeral homes that indicated that hugging and touching weren’t good ideas.
“Some hugged and some didn’t,” Mrs. LaRue said. “I told family members that, ‘If you’re uncomfortable, please tell them that you are and don’t want to be hugged. The most important thing is that you can see each other and they they’re here.’”
But she often had to take herself out of the equation.
“You can’t tell somebody who just lost a loved one that when someone comes in, that they can’t hug them,” she said.
The no-touch/hug recommendations also personally affected Mrs. LaRue.
“I would always hug people,” she said. “That was my first thing. If I was dealing with a grieving widow, I would hug her to comfort her. That was very hard. Sometimes it felt like I was turning away from the world. I’d look them in the eye and tell them it would be OK, but at the same time I was wondering if I was going to be OK.”
Also, there were worries about deceased bodies. Could they transmit the virus? (According to the National Association of Medical Examiners, “The risk for droplet transmission of COVID-19 after death is thought to be minimal.”)
“I never anticipated anything like this,” Mrs. LaRue said.
She recalled pre-pandemic days when staff would go into homes for body removals and not wear masks or gloves.
“We never thought twice about putting gloves on and going into a home,” Mrs. LaRue said. “A lot of times, we will wear scrubs on removals. You don’t know.”
By mid-February, she was vaccinated against the virus.
“Since being vaccinated, I feel so much different,” Mrs. LaRue said. “The anxiety is not as bad. I don’t worry as much. I wear one mask now instead of multiple masks. I feel like I can handle it, where before, I was very, very scared.”
Meanwhile, the pandemic apparently caused more people to think of their own mortality, Mrs. LaRue said.
“We’ve seen an increase in pre-arrangements,” she said. “People have been calling like crazy. They’ve experienced friends who were fine a month ago who went to the hospital and died quickly. They want to make sure everything is in place so their family doesn’t have to worry about it.”
The process of making arrangements has also been altered, Mrs. LaRue noted.
“We’ve been doing a lot of that over the phone, or video-conferencing or online, which has been nice, because it helps the elderly people who don’t want to go out in the winter time, and the people who are out of state,” she said. “It’s been a little more relaxed, because before the rules changed, they made people come in and do it in person.”
As funeral homes are allowed to slowly increase capacity, Mrs. LaRue said some families are, at least for the time being, re-thinking traditional calling hours and funerals.
“We’re finding also now that we’re open and we can run up to 50%, families are opting to not do it because they don’t want to spread COVID to somebody. Families are very worried about it. Now that we can do it, we’re having a lot of families opt out because they want to keep the community safe. I’ve heard so many people say, ‘I don’t want my father’s calling hours to be the cause of a COVID outbreak.’”
And her own anxieties about spreading the virus at home haven’t completely disappeared, even with her vaccination.
“My anxiety has gone down, but I’m still very worried about bringing something home. There still hasn’t been enough research on that,” Mrs. LaRue said. “I still change my clothes immediately when I get in the house, disinfect my shoes, wipe (the inside of) my car down. I have a different coat that I keep in the garage and I won’t bring into my house. So, I’m still extremely cautious.”
