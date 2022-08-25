Poison control calls up for kids eating cannabis products

SYRACUSE — The Upstate New York Poison Center has seen a sharp increase in the number of calls to the poison center for children and teens who have eaten cannabis edibles.

The center’s data shows calls increased nearly sixfold from almost four years ago for children and teens 19 and younger who have consumed a food product containing cannabis.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.