US-NEWS-MERCK-JANUVIA-DMT

An impurity called a nitrosamine was found in some samples of Merck & Co.’s Januvia drug, which has the chemical name of sitagliptin, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime

Merck & Co.’s Januvia, a popular diabetes drug, was found to be contaminated with a potential carcinogen.

An impurity called a nitrosamine was found in some samples of the drug, which has the chemical name of sitagliptin, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday. The agency said it was permitting Merck to continue to sell drugs containing sitagliptin with higher-than-allowed levels of nitrosamine in order to avoid shortages.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.