Posing for a purpose: Clayton previvor shares story of preventative mastectomy, raising awareness of hereditary cancers

CLAYTON — If there’s one lesson Lawrence “Larry” P. Phinney instilled in his daughter, Jessica M. Phinney, through his years of battling prostate cancer and various other health issues, it’s to be proud of the scars and what you’ve been through. They show how tough you are.
Although she’s never had cancer, she learned years ago that she carries the BRCA gene mutation, which resulted in her decision to get a double mastectomy — giving her the scars her father always told her to wear with pride.
Mr. Phinney lost his decades-long battle with prostate cancer in April at the age of 71. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, his family was not able to give him the funeral he deserved. Ms. Phinney, 36, feels with everything going on, she wasn’t able to grieve properly.
As a way of coping with her grief, as well as honoring the memory of her beloved father and raising awareness of hereditary cancers like breast and ovarian, Ms. Phinney has embarked on a journey to share her story, scars and perspectives with as many people as she can reach.
Along with creating a new Instagram account, @jessicaphinn, and a blog centered around her journey and what she enjoys doing, like baking, which can be found at jessicaphinney.com, Ms. Phinney is currently competing in the 2020 Maxim Australia Cover Girl Competition.
“I feel like we’re at a point in history as a society where we’re starting to be a lot more accepting of a lot more body types — be it weight, different diseases of the skin,” Ms. Phinney said. “I just want people to be more accepting of scars and to wear them proudly because my father, he was so proud.”
Hereditary cancer is caused from inherited genetic mutations. The two inherited genetic mutations most commonly responsible for breast and ovarian cancer are BRCA1 and BRCA2, short for Breast Cancer 1 and 2. Mutations in these genes can increase the risk for other cancers including male breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, prostate cancer and melanoma.
Looking for another way to raise awareness about BRCA and the fact that it affects both men and women, and knowing the male demographic would be harder to reach, Ms. Phinney came across Maxim Australia’s competition.
“It was just like BAM, this is the demographic that I really want to be able to reach out to — young men kind of think they’re invincible,” she said. “They also maybe have misconceptions about what breast surgery is and what mastectomy is and that a woman after a mastectomy looks awful. So I thought this is a great opportunity to change a lot of minds and to raise a lot of awareness.”
Ms. Phinney is currently number one in her group in the competition.
To view the Maxim competition and cast votes for Ms. Phinney, visit au.maximcovergirl.com/2020/jessica-phinney. One free vote may be made daily, while additional votes may be purchased at no limit. The grand prize of the Maxim Cover Girl Competition includes not only a cover on Maxim Australia, but also a $10,000 grand prize, which Ms. Phinney would use to make donations to both FORCE, national nonprofit organization devoted to improving the lives of people and families affected by hereditary breast and ovarian cancer, and the Jimmy Fund, which supports the fight against cancer at Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
“What’s super important to me to get across is that (showing my scars) came from my father and his wearing his huge open heart surgery scars for everybody to see,” Ms. Phinney said. “To feel like we need to hide or be ashamed of these things as a society, I just think that’s wrong and that’s something that I feel passionate about changing.”
Due to family history of cancer on her father’s side, Ms. Phinney knew she was at risk for the BRCA gene mutation as well. Seeing her father dealing with cancer for years, she did not want her own daughter, 6-year-old Magdalene, a first-grader at Guardino Elementary School, to go through the same thing, so she decided to get tested in 2015 at Elizabeth Wende Breast Care in Rochester.
The test was a simple swab in the mouth and results were expected six to eight weeks later.
Working as a museum curator, Ms. Phinney, who was 31 at the time, was preparing for the night of her first opening exhibit at the Thousand Islands Art Center in Clayton when she received the call that she tested positive for the BRCA gene mutation.
“I could let it go to voicemail, but that’s one of those things where I just kind of wanted to know,” she said. “My specific risk of breast cancer was 84%. It was overwhelming and I cried a little, but I got it together because I was kind of prepared knowing a lot of similarities between my dad and I. It’s overwhelming because it is a heavy thing, but at the same time, I can’t say I was surprised.”
While everyone has the BRCA gene, problems only arise if there is a mutation within the gene. Even before she was tested, Ms. Phinney made up her mind that if she were to test positive for the BRCA gene mutation, she would undergo a preventative mastectomy to greatly reduce her risk of breast cancer.
Known as a BRCA2 previvor, Ms. Phinney underwent a bilateral mastectomy in February 2016, had a reconstructive surgery nearly four months later and another reconstructive surgery in August 2018. She will likely need to have more surgeries in the future, including a preventative oophorectomy, a surgical procedure to remove one or both of the ovaries. She expects she will also need another breast surgery in her lifetime due to the lifespan of breast implants, but she said she would rather do that than chemotherapy.
“What is interesting is that it comes from my father’s side of the family. A lot of people, I think, associate breast cancer with that it would come from your mother, but it can really come from either side of your family,” she said.
Ms. Phinney lives in Clayton with her fiancé Stephen M. Hanna, a physician’s assistant at North Country Orthopedic Group in Watertown, and her daughter. In the summer and over some holidays, they’re joined by Mr. Hanna’s two children. Though Ms. Phinney worries that Magdalene, also known as Maggie, may carry the BRCA gene mutation, she doesn’t let the worry overtake her, knowing that the choice to be tested must be Maggie’s own when she turns 18. In the meantime, the family is focusing as much as they can on healthy diet and exercise.
As for her mastectomy, known as a nipple sparing, skin sparing mastectomy, Ms. Phinney was a candidate to keep her nipples, which she said a lot of people aren’t. She chose to get implants, so all in all surgery took about eight hours and she was heading home the next day, but she described the mastectomy as a horrific surgery.
After having the surgery, she would have to travel with her mother to and from Rochester, sometimes in blizzards, to be checked out and have drains removed that were previously placed to drain natural fluid buildup near the breasts.
“My mother had seen my father go through his cancer journey, and that included not just the radiation and the chemo, but also he had a number of health issues alongside of that, he went through the gamut,” Ms. Phinney said. “My mother (Barbara A. Phinney) will attest that out of everything she has seen, hands down watching the mastectomy and the recovery from that, it’s pretty much the worst thing she’s ever seen in terms of medical healing, it was just awful.”
Unfortunately, after the surgery Ms. Phinney had some complications with one of her nipples, but eventually everything healed and turned out fine. Now, she is developing lymphedema in her left arm, which is swelling that generally occurs in an arm or a leg most commonly caused by the removal of or damage to lymph nodes as a part of cancer treatment. So she is currently looking for a specialist to help with treatment.
“I feel that that’s important to note that, especially for young women considering these surgeries, that things can go wrong that can affect you long-term,” she said. “Not that I would change a thing, and not that I am telling anybody to make a choice one way or another, I’m just trying to put all the information I have from my experience out there.”
When Ms. Phinney began her research into mastectomies, BRCA and everything in between, she recalls there wasn’t all that much information out there for her to peruse. She said this has gotten a lot better in recent years, and she’s doing what she can to put more information out into the world.
Though she underwent multiple surgeries as a preemptive measure due to her BRCA gene mutation, Ms. Phinney didn’t have cancer and said she cannot fathom how women go through mastectomies and then go right into chemo or radiation after, noting it knocked the life out of her for months.
“My heart goes out to women that have had breast cancer and that fight they fight, because you really have to put your all into it,” Ms. Phinney said. “I don’t want to equate what I’ve been through to what women that have had breast cancer have been through. I just went to hell, they have to go to hell and then some.”
