POTSDAM — Due to an HVAC malfunction, Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Urgent Care at the Helen Snell Cheel Medical Campus, 49 Lawrence Ave., is closed until 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Patients are urged to seek medical assistance at Canton Urgent Care in the E.J. Noble Professional Building, 80 East Main St., Canton. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.