POTSDAM — Department of Veterans Affairs officials have announced that, until further notice, north country veterans can call the Potsdam VA Clinic at 315-425-6510.
“Thank you for your patience as we work through phone contract changes since relocating the clinic to the new location in Potsdam, New York. We are working to resolve them as quickly as possible,” they said in an email to veterans.
The VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic had been located at the St. Lawrence Centre mall in Massena for several years, but moved last year to 210 Market St., Potsdam, which VA officials said was a more central location for the clinic.
The clinic is operated by STG International Inc. of Alexandria, Va., replacing Sterling Medical Associates of Cincinnati, which had taken over operation of the clinic in August 2016.
